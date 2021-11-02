Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Turnaround! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt der ganz große Doppelschlag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Tradegate
02.11.21
12:14 Uhr
16,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,10016,20014:00
16,10016,20014:00
Dow Jones News
02.11.2021 | 13:01
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnit announces the coupon yield payment

DJ Magnit announces the coupon yield payment

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces the coupon yield payment 02-Nov-2021 / 14:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnit announces the coupon yield payment

Krasnodar, Russia (November 2, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the 4th coupon yield payment against bonds.

Please be informed that today PJSC Magnit fulfilled its obligation of the 4th coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-003P-04 series in the amount of 344,100,000 rubles.

Parameters of the bond issue 

Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC 
                   "Magnit" of the BO-003P-04 series with centralized registration of rights, placed 
                   under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number 
                   4-60525-P-003P-02E of 30.01.2018, International Securities Identification Number 
Type of securities:         (ISIN) RU000A100ZS3 
 
 
Registration number of the 
securities issue and the date of its 
assignment:             4B02-04-60525-P-003P as of October 29, 2019 
 
Reporting (coupon) period which the The fourth coupon period (04.05.2021 - 02.11.2021) 
yield is paid for: 
 
                   344,100,000 (three hundred and forty-four million one hundred thousand) rubles 
                   excluding tax and other deductions 
The total amount of the yield paid 
against bonds: 
 
 
 
 
The amount of the yield paid against 
one bond:              34.41 (thirty-four rubles 41 kopecks) rubles per each bond 
 
The total number of bonds against 
which the yield is paid:       10,000,000 bonds 
 
The method of payment:        Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash 
                   settlement 
 
The date of the obligation      November 2, 2021 
fulfilment: 
 
 
The share (as a percentage) of the 
performed obligation in the total  100% (obligation has been fulfilled in full). 
amount obligation: 
       For further information, please contact: 
 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Head of Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the 
       southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 
       25,315 stores in 3,840 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
 
       In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 9M 2021, Magnit had revenues of 
       RUB 1,311.5 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 151.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow 
       Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating 
       from Standard & Poor's of BB.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  125796 
EQS News ID:  1245442 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1245442&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2021 07:30 ET (11:30 GMT)

MAGNIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.