Magnit announces the coupon yield payment

Krasnodar, Russia (November 2, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the 4th coupon yield payment against bonds.

Please be informed that today PJSC Magnit fulfilled its obligation of the 4th coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-003P-04 series in the amount of 344,100,000 rubles.

Parameters of the bond issue

Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the BO-003P-04 series with centralized registration of rights, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number 4-60525-P-003P-02E of 30.01.2018, International Securities Identification Number Type of securities: (ISIN) RU000A100ZS3 Registration number of the securities issue and the date of its assignment: 4B02-04-60525-P-003P as of October 29, 2019 Reporting (coupon) period which the The fourth coupon period (04.05.2021 - 02.11.2021) yield is paid for: 344,100,000 (three hundred and forty-four million one hundred thousand) rubles excluding tax and other deductions The total amount of the yield paid against bonds: The amount of the yield paid against one bond: 34.41 (thirty-four rubles 41 kopecks) rubles per each bond The total number of bonds against which the yield is paid: 10,000,000 bonds The method of payment: Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement The date of the obligation November 2, 2021 fulfilment: The share (as a percentage) of the performed obligation in the total 100% (obligation has been fulfilled in full). amount obligation: For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 25,315 stores in 3,840 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 9M 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,311.5 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 151.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

