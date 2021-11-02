

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $114 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $37 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Xylem Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $116 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $1.27 billion from $1.22 billion last year.



Xylem Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $116 Mln. vs. $114 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.63 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q3): $1.27 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 to $2.50 Full year revenue guidance: $5.1 to $5.2 Bln



