The new partnership will foster growth of UGE's NYC solar projects

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2021) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE), a leader in commercial and community solar energy solutions, today announced the company was selected by wireless provider T-Mobile to provide clean solar energy to help offset energy consumption. The contract supports T-Mobile's commitment to power its business using 100% renewable energy, and will reduce the Un-carrier's CO2 usage by 2,600 tons per year. This new work will also help drive growth of UGE's rapidly expanding portfolio of New York City based community solar energy projects.

Community solar projects generate clean energy that flows to the power grid, thereby decreasing the use of fossil fuels and lowering emissions in the community. Companies like T-Mobile that subscribe to community solar projects benefit by receiving clean energy credits that reduce their electricity cost each month, while supporting the renewable energy entering the grid. There is no cost to companies and individuals to enroll.

"As an industry leader, T-Mobile is not only taking a positive step for sustainability by committing to community solar energy, they are also setting an example that other companies and individuals can follow," said Mateo Chaskel, Managing Director at UGE. "We are proud to partner with T-Mobile as UGE builds, owns, and manages these projects and as we continue our mission to accelerate clean energy adoption and decarbonize the energy sector."

"The future of our business depends on sustainable innovation across all fields of renewable energy, and T-Mobile understands that solar projects have a critical role to play as we work to continue shrinking our environmental footprint," said Chad Wilkerson, director of sustainability and infrastructure sourcing at T Mobile. "We hope that collaborations like this will generate momentum and demand for even more solar community projects so that other organizations and local communities can benefit from the clean energy UGE is bringing to the grid."

UGE is an experienced leader in New York City community solar, with projects throughout the five boroughs and Westchester County. Interested companies and individuals can learn more about enrolling in the program by visiting www.ugei.com/subscribe.

About UGE

UGE develops, owns, and operates commercial and community solar projects in the US and strategic markets abroad. UGE's distributed energy solutions deliver cheaper, cleaner energy to businesses and consumers with no upfront cost. With over 500MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit www.ugei.com, and for more information, contact UGE at: +1 917 720 5685, investors@ugei.com.

About T Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

