State gaming authority grants Genius Sports initial approval to support sportsbook partners statewide.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) ("Genius Sports"), the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, announced today that it has been certified by the State of Louisiana Gaming Control Board as Sports Wagering Service Provider for an initial six months. Genius Sports is currently awaiting its full license authorization.

With the addition of Louisiana, Genius Sports is now authorized to operate in 18 U.S. states, powering award-winning official data, streaming, and marketing solutions for leading sportsbooks and lotteries.

Online sports betting was authorized in Louisiana in June 2021. Certain of Louisiana's retail sportsbooks are beginning to open and online sports wagering is likely set to launch in the coming weeks.

"We are honored that the Louisiana Gaming Control Board has awarded Genius Sports its temporary sports wagering service provider authorization to provide licensed sportsbooks with access to our groundbreaking NFL products and media solutions," said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. "As an increasing number of U.S. states legalize sports betting, Genius Sports welcomes the opportunity to work with states like Louisiana, on providing sports fans with official sports data-powered solutions."

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

