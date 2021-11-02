

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL):



-Earnings: $193.3 million in Q2 vs. -$39.1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $2.57 in Q2 vs. -$0.53 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $197.0 million or $2.62 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.99 per share -Revenue: $1.50 billion in Q2 vs. $1.19 billion in the same period last year.



