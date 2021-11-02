Clean Vision Corporation: Clean Vision Applies to Up-List to OTCQB; Company Sees Strong Growth Ahead

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable cleantech and green energy businesses, today announced that following its recent completion of its 2018, 2019, and 2020 annual audits by a PCAOB-registered accounting firm, it has submitted its application to OTC Markets (OTCM) to uplist to the OTCQB® Venture Market exchange.

Typically, OTCM takes two to four weeks to render a decision although there is no assurance of the time frame, nor of acceptance of the application once submitted. The Company will disclose the OTCM decision when it is received.

Clean Vision, through its Clean-Seas subsidiary, has achieved strong progress in recent months surrounding the build-out of its global Plastic Conversion Network (PCN). It expects its pace of business development will accelerate in the weeks and months ahead, laying the foundation for an exceptionally strong outlook for 2022.

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that acquires and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. To view CEO Dan Bates' July 21 investor presentation delivered at the Emerging Growth Conference, click on: https://youtu.be/Iywz3YnCRdg. For more information, visit cleanvisioncorp.com.

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. It offers "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, including securing feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit clean-seas.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Contact

Clean Vision Corporation

Dan Bates, CEO

d.bates@cleanvisioncorp.com

Investors

Frank Benedetto 619-915-9422

Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

SOURCE: Clean Vision Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/670701/Clean-Vision-Applies-to-Up-List-to-OTCQB-Company-Sees-Strong-Growth-Ahead