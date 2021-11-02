Dr. Maria Maccecchini will present additional Phase 2 data on November 12, 10:25 a.m. EST

A poster highlighting the mechanism of action for ANVS401 will be on display onsite and online

Berwyn, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2021) - Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS) ("Annovis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD), and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the Company's representatives will give both an oral and poster presentation at the 14th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference (CTAD) hosted in-person and virtually at the Boston Park Plaza, Boston, MA from November 9-12, 2021.

The poster presentation will highlight the mechanism of action of ANVS401, a small lipophilic molecule which disrupts translation of neurotoxic proteins via the iron homeostatic process. The oral presentation will elaborate on new biomarker data from the initial Phase 2 clinical trial, as well as expanded safety information from the full range of study participants. All abstracts will be published in the Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease (JPAD).

Poster Details:

Title: Translational inhibition of neurotoxic aggregating proteins leads to efficacy in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's patients*

Poster ID: LP13

Time: Available digitally Tuesday, November 9, 8 a.m. EST; in-person during coffee breaks and lunches

Presenter: Cheng Fang, Ph.D., Vice President of Research, Annovis Bio

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Positive clinical outcomes of posiphen in two phase 2a studies - Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease

Presentation ID: LB14

Time: Friday, November 12, 10:25 a.m. EST; in-person and livestreamed

Presenter: Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder, CEO and President, Annovis Bio

*Due to a misprint, the poster appears with the title "Positive clinical outcomes of posiphen in two phase2a studies - Alzheimer' disease and Parkinson's disease" on the conference program.

About Annovis Bio, Inc.

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD), and Alzheimer's in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). We believe that we are the only company developing a drug for AD, PD, and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. We conducted two Phase 2 studies: one in AD patients and one in both AD and PD patients. In the AD/ PD study our drug improves memory loss and dementia associated with AD, as well as body and brain function in PD.

For more information on Annovis Bio, please visit the company's website www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, effectiveness, and anticipated results of ANVS401 clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are based on Annovis Bio, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Annovis Bio, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

