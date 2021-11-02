Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2021) - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"). Battery commenced trading on the OTCQB with the market open on October 29, 2021, under the symbol "BTRMF".

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates an electronic inter-dealer quotation and messaging system that facilitates trading in over 10,000 US and global securities in all major industries, including metals and mining, financial services, oil & gas, utilities, telecommunications, media, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the United States and abroad. The OTC Markets Group links a large network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services.

Companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

"Given BMR's exposure for it's investors to the exponentially growing battery metals demand and also potential near-term and significant re-rating in Company value, there is a strong need for capital market access for our extensive and growing US investor base. We believe that there is a great appetite from US investors to have exposure to the global electrification and battery trends. The OTCQB was developed for venture-staged companies and is the right venue to provide that access and liquidity. We look forward to highlighting all of Battery's success and future endeavors with current and future US investors," stated Martin Kostuik Chief Executive Officer of Battery Mineral Resources.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

A battery mineral company with high-quality assets providing shareholders exposure to the global mega-trend of electrification and focused on growth through cash-flow, exploration and acquisitions in the world's top mining jurisdictions. Battery is currently developing the Punitaqui Mining Complex, and pursuing the potential near term resumption of operations at the prior producing Punitaqui copper-gold mine. The Punitaqui copper-gold mine most recently produced approximately 21,000 tonnes of copper concentrate in 2019 and is located in the Coquimbo region of Chile. Battery is engaged in the discovery, acquisition, and development of battery metals (cobalt, lithium, graphite, nickel & copper), in North and South America and South Korea with the intention of becoming a premier and sustainable supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace. Battery is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp, Canada and continues to pursue a focused program to build on the recently announced, +1-million-pound cobalt resource at McAra by testing over 50 high-grade primary cobalt silver-nickel-copper targets. In addition, Battery owns 100% of ESI Energy Services, Inc., also known as Ozzie's, a pipeline equipment rental and sales company with operations in Leduc, Alberta and Phoenix, Arizona.

