Venntro Media Group Integrates RealMe Background Verification

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading social discovery and online dating business, Venntro Media Group, has integrated with RealMe, an online reputation platform, to protect their members

RealMe is an online reputation platform that will support Venntro Media Group in fostering greater trust and safety across their dating portfolio. The platform offers background verification checks across an extensive database of over 275 million profiles containing publicly available background information and reputation details.

The online dating company's integration of RealMe will set a new standard for safety and security for its members. Via the free RealMe integration, popular dating sites such as JustSingles.com , Smooch.com and WeLoveDates.com , will now offer profile verification and instant access to important background information and reputation details of their sites' members.

Neil Davis, RealMe's Head of Dating commented, "Venntro's integration of RealMe gives their users access to the important background information they need about the people they meet online, to help them date more successfully and more importantly, more safely."

"With millions of members across our dating brands, we have a responsibility to keep our community safe," says Ross Williams, CEO of Venntro Media Group. "Member safety has always been at the forefront for Venntro - our anti-scam and moderation processes run 24/7. However, with increased levels of catfishing and dating scams industry-wide, we want to do more.

"Our partnership with RealMe will strengthen our current strategy and provide our members with critical background verification on potential matches, enabling them to make safer decisions while looking for their happily ever now."

About Venntro Media Group

Launched in 2003, Venntro.com is the company behind award-winning dating software provider, WhiteLabelDating.com. Empowering brands, marketers and affiliates to run their own online dating sites, they provide dating software, payment processing, customer support and more. Their partners simply promote their dating sites.

Venntro is an alumni of the Tech City UK Future Fifty programme, a City A.M. Leap 100 company and was named one of LSE's '1000 Companies to Inspire Britain'.

About RealMe