October 2021 Total Volume Up 29.7 Percent Compared to October 2020, Highest October Ever

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that October 2021 total cleared contract volume was 825,572,627 contracts, and total cleared contract volume to date in 2021 reached 8,128,660,661, surpassing the U.S. exchange-listed annual options volume record of 7.52 billion contracts set in 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102005297/en/

Via Options Clearing Corporation (Graphic: Business Wire)

OCC's October 2021 total cleared contract volume was the fifth highest month on record and the highest October ever, up 29.7 percent compared to October 2020. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through October 2021 was 38,893,113 contracts, up 34.8 percent compared to October 2020.

Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 821,102,002, up 29.6 percent compared to October 2020. Equity options cleared contract volume was 777,425,367 contracts, up 30.0 percent compared to October 2020. This includes ETF options cleared contract volume of 232,816,391, a 19.5 percent increase compared to October 2020. Index options volume was 43,676,635, up 23.4 percent compared to October 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared options volume is 38,662,396 contracts.

Futures: Total futures cleared contract volume was 4,470,625, a 33.7 percent increase compared to October 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 230,718 contracts.

Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in October 2021 was $130,863,324,895, a 73.4 percent increase compared to October 2020. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 52.3 percent in new loans compared to October 2020 with 165,581 transactions last month.

For 2021 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

October

2021 Total

Contract

Volume October

2020 Total

Contract

Volume October

2021 Total

Contract

Change

vs 2020 YTD Avg

Daily

Contract

2021 YTD Avg

Daily

Contract

2020 October

2021

Change vs

2020 Equity Options 777,425,367 597,964,688 30.0% 36,718,189 26,751,108 37.3% Index Options 43,676,635 35,400,496 23.4% 1,944,207 1,873,520 3.8% Total Options 821,102,002 633,365,184 29.6% 38,662,396 28,624,628 35.1% Futures 4,470,625 3,344,052 33.7% 230,718 237,942 -3.0% Total Volume 825,572,627 636,709,236 29.7% 38,893,113 28,862,569 34.8%

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

©2021. The Options Clearing Corporation. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102005297/en/

Contacts:

OCC Public Relations

Michael Shore

PublicRelations@theocc.com