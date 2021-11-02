PRO and newly acquired Workforce Logiq achieved top "Core" ratings while pursuing a shared vision of next gen MSP

PRO Unlimited, the Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) platform provider, earned high scores in Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) recently published "2021 Managed Services Provider (MSP) Global Landscape and Differentiators" report. Recent PRO acquisition Workforce Logiq also received strong marks in SIA's assessment of 27 providers' contingent workforce MSPs and other managed solutions (e.g., employer of record, services procurement, direct sourcing, etc.). These scores in the SIA report (considered the industry gold standard) demonstrate the strength of the two companies, which just joined forces this month.

As the size, complexity and importance of the contingent workforce has grown, organizations are increasingly looking to MSPs to help provide critical workforce management strategies that help them scale and realize their contingent workforce program and strategic organizational objectives. According to SIA, the MSP industry reached $150 billion in spend under management in 2020. The industry has also been evolving in the face of businesses' expanding external workforce needs and the availability of enhanced services solutions powered by new technology, data and advanced analytics.

For its report, SIA assessed each of the 27 providers across over 65 services based on a 5-level scoring scale, ranging from "Not Available (service capability not available and not yet being developed)" to "Core (service is mature and used by more than 50% of clients)." A tally of their Core-rated services placed both PRO and Workforce Logiq in the upper echelon of the providers across categories of Agility, Analytics, Compliance, Customer Support, Pay and Bill, Project Management, Service Levels, Suppliers, Workforce Planning, Talent Focus and Services Procurement.

"We're pleased to have the breadth and strength of our MSP solution called out in SIA's report," said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO of PRO Unlimited. "Organizations are increasingly interested in managing their entire external workforces with comprehensive and flexible solutions. Our MSP solution is foundational to PRO's Integrated Workforce Management platform, which helps clients implement a holistic, strategic approach to contingent talent that ensures ongoing program success and aligns with broader organizational objectives."

In the SIA report, PRO and Workforce Logiq were rated at the highest level across all Analytics categories, including, but not limited to:

Rate benchmarking

Predictive best fill-rate and hiring location

Regional/global workforce trend data

Both providers have invested heavily in data and analytics, with PRO acquiring PeopleTicker and Workforce Logiq acquiring Engage Talent. PRO has also formed a strategic partnership with the advanced analytics and talent intelligence provider, Eightfold AI.

In the category of Talent Focus (representing the trend of MSP providers deepening their involvement in contingent direct sourcing and engagement), both providers achieved top "Core" ratings across the range of services including:

Direct sourcing managed service (talent acquisition and curation) and technology

Sourcing of contingent workers under the client brand

Providing a talent pool of pre-qualified pre-screened workers

PRO recently acquired WillHire, which, among other things, will enable direct sourcing of light industrial workers.

"It's no surprise to see these results for PRO and Workforce Logiq, as they have established themselves as innovation leaders," said Andrew Karpie, industry analyst and consultant. "In the SIA report, each company demonstrates the broad scope and real strength of its services/capabilities. But together, with their shared vision and achievements in data and analytics, the two providers may already be leap-frogging their competitors."

PRO announced the acquisition of Workforce Logiq on Aug. 17, 2021, and the deal officially closed on Oct. 20, 2021.

About PRO Unlimited

Serving hundreds of the world's most recognizable brands, PRO Unlimited offers modern workforce management and a partner ecosystem supported by data, software, intelligence and services to meet your flexible workforce needs. PRO's Integrated Workforce Management Platform can adapt quickly to regional or industry economic shifts, and provides the speed, scale, flexibility, transparency and expertise to serve as the holistic platform for the modern workforce. Headquartered in San Francisco, PRO has helped global brands and organizations achieve operational and financial success for more than 30 years. http://www.prounlimited.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102005215/en/

Contacts:

Christian Barbato

215.527.6616

cbarbato@prounlimited.com