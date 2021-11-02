Esports Market to Reach $4.75 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 17.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Major shift toward video games and increase in popularity of e-sports event drive the growth of the global E-sports market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Esports Market by Application (Platform, and Service), Streaming Type (Live, and On-demand), Device Type (Smart Phone, Smart TV, Desktop-Laptop-Tablets, Gaming Console), and Revenue Stream (Media Rights, Game Publisher Fee, Sponsorship, Digital Advertisement, Tickets, and Merchandise): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". According to the report, the global Esports industry generated $0.94 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $4.75 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Major shift toward video games and increase in popularity of e-sports event drive the growth of the global Esports market. However, lack of standardization in online gaming event and online threats such as gambling hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in number of tournament & event with huge prize for winners and runner-up team along with long term investment opportunity in the e-sport event present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (265 Pages PDF with Insights) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14579

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had slightly affected the implementation of Esport.

However, in the post-lockdown scenario, the growth of Esport is expected to increase with the rise in demand for interactive virtual and online gaming.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the computer vision market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14579

The platform segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the platform segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global E-sports market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in adoption of Esports among the developed country to gain strategic as well as competitive advantage over their competitors. However, services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to surge in adoption of online gaming and virtual tournament of the Esport industry event.

The on-demand segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on strimming type, the on-demand segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to three-fifths of the global E-sports market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to numerous benefits provided by streaming type segment such as high quality of gaming, ease to customize as per the requirement of players and high security of gaming ID, and others. Moreover, the live segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 19.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in adoption of real-time streaming of Esport game due to its cost-effective and easy to broadcast operation.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global Esports industry. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to strong technological growth along with the ongoing development in the gaming sector. The report also includes North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14579

Leading Market Players:-

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

CJ Corporation

Electronic Arts

FACEIT

Gameloft SE

Gfinity

Kabam

Modern Times Group

Nintendo

NVIDIA Corporation

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Gaming Simulation Market Expected to Reach $20.76 Billion by 2030

Serious Games Market Expected to Reach $9,167 Million by 2023

Game Development Software Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg