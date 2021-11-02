DJ DISH Extends Contract with CSG as Long-Standing Revenue Management Provider of Choice

CSG^(R) (NASDAQ: CSGS) is transforming the way companies engage with their customers by equipping today's leading brands with future-ready, innovative solutions that drive best-in-class customer experiences. Today CSG announced that DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) has agreed to a multi-year contract extension that will enhance DISH's digital engagement and revenue management operations. For over 25 years, CSG has helped DISH be an industry leader in customer satisfaction.

'CSG has been a trusted partner since we launched our first satellite in 1995,' said John Swieringa, DISH COO and group president, retail wireless. 'As we build on our decades of disruptive innovation, we're excited CSG will continue to be a partner and help us deliver the innovative products and services we have relied on to consistently exceed our customers' expectations.'

'It is a huge accomplishment for DISH to earn the distinction of being named #1 nationally in 'overall customer satisfaction' by J.D. Power four years in a row. It underscores how DISH puts its customers first,' said Brian Shepherd, CEO, CSG. 'Being customer-obsessed is also part of CSG's DNA, and we're honored to be able to continue to play a part in DISH's future success. It has been a privilege to work collaboratively with DISH since their beginning and to continue, even after 25 years, to earn the right for CSG to keep helping them grow their business.'

CSG's end-to-end SaaS platform supports the world's leading global brands, providing them with the efficient, scalable, and flexible solutions they need to monetize and digitally enable extraordinary customer experiences. Recognized as an industry leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management, CSG delivers innovative solutions that put the customer first and helps companies solve their toughest business challenges.

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For nearly 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries. To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright (c) 2021 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates ('CSG'). All rights reserved. CSG(R) is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

