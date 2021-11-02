Major League Football, Inc.: Major League Football, Inc (MLFB OTC) Announced Today the Cities Under Consideration for Its 6 Initial Franchises

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Frank Murtha, President and CEO of Major League Football, Inc (OTC PINK:MLFB) announced today the cities under consideration for its 6 initial team Franchises. They are:

Mobile Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama

Little Rock, Arkansas

Norfolk-Virginia Beach, VA

Canton-Massillon, Ohio (Hall of Fame

Stadium)

Daytona, FloridaOrlando, FloridaAustin, TexasDenton, TexasSan Antonio, TexasOklahoma City, Oklahoma

Murtha stated that training camp for its initial 6 teams will be at Premier Sports Complex in Lakewood Ranch, Florida in Mid-April 2022 after which all teams will move to their home cities. Major League Football had previously purchased all the football equipment used by the Alliance of American Football for their 8 teams before termination of their operations, as well as its office, electronic equipment and other assets, via its bankruptcy proceeding in San Antonio, Texas where it is presently stored. Murtha also announced that Major League Football has retained Irish Armour Security as its corporate, internal and team security firm. Irish Armour in turn will supervise operations and stadium security in the League's cities in coordination with local authorities and stadium security staff.

