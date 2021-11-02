Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Turnaround! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt der ganz große Doppelschlag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.11.2021 | 14:08
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Major League Football, Inc.: Major League Football, Inc (MLFB OTC) Announced Today the Cities Under Consideration for Its 6 Initial Franchises

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Frank Murtha, President and CEO of Major League Football, Inc (OTC PINK:MLFB) announced today the cities under consideration for its 6 initial team Franchises. They are:

Mobile Alabama
Montgomery, Alabama
Little Rock, Arkansas
Norfolk-Virginia Beach, VA
Canton-Massillon, Ohio (Hall of Fame
Stadium)


Daytona, Florida
Orlando, Florida
Austin, Texas
Denton, Texas
San Antonio, Texas
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Murtha stated that training camp for its initial 6 teams will be at Premier Sports Complex in Lakewood Ranch, Florida in Mid-April 2022 after which all teams will move to their home cities. Major League Football had previously purchased all the football equipment used by the Alliance of American Football for their 8 teams before termination of their operations, as well as its office, electronic equipment and other assets, via its bankruptcy proceeding in San Antonio, Texas where it is presently stored. Murtha also announced that Major League Football has retained Irish Armour Security as its corporate, internal and team security firm. Irish Armour in turn will supervise operations and stadium security in the League's cities in coordination with local authorities and stadium security staff.

CONTACT:
Frank Murtha, CEO
f.murtha@mlfb.com

SOURCE: Major League Football



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670674/Major-League-Football-Inc-MLFB-OTC-Announced-Today-the-Cities-Under-Consideration-for-Its-6-Initial-Franchises

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.