Zane Networks, LLC and Safety Net Connect, Inc. Partner to Launch New Company, SNC Telehealth Solutions

SNC Telehealth Solutions to minimize the barriers between patients, technology access and clinical expertise

WASHINGTON, DC and NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Zane Networks, LLC, a leader in healthcare transformation services and solutions, and Safety Net Connect, Inc (SNC), a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions, today announced the collaborative launch of SNC Telehealth Solutions, an initiative aiming to transform the delivery of virtual care through expanding the reach of a clinician and patient's care team.

SNC Telehealth Solutions offers two products: SeeMD, the company's flagship televisit solution and Converge, which integrates eConsult, eReferral, & Televideo. SeeMD allows patients to schedule a virtual visit to see their doctor, care coordinator, specialists, and have their own family or caregiver participate in the visit, while Converge serves as an end-to-end telehealth solution - connecting medical, behavioral, and social service providers.

"At the onset of the pandemic last year, the healthcare industry faced a lot of uncertainty. However, one thing that was certain was the immediate need for access to telemedicine," said Alexandra Jellerette, president of Zane Networks. "The collaborative launch of SNC Telehealth Solutions allowed us to extend the reach of transformative healthcare services and quickly deliver impactful solutions to the patients and caregivers when and where they needed it most."

"Our ability to extend the clinical involvement for a patient by utilizing our asynchronous eConsult solution combined with SeeMD's synchronous televisit capability helps to ensure impactful guidance along the patient's care pathway," said Keith Matsutsuyu, president of SNC Telehealth Solutions.

About SNC Telehealth Solutions

SNC Telehealth Solutions brings together the expertise, knowledge, and practical experience of two results-proven organizations. We provide innovative solutions for solving real-world problems. As Virtual Care becomes more mainstream, SNC Telehealth Solutions strives to minimize the barriers to access technology, clinical expertise, and create impactful solutions. Our marquee offering, SeeMD, provides a unique combination of clinical resource expertise whenever the patient needs it. The solution expands the reach of a clinician and patient's care team to continually engage the patient at a time that is convenient for all.

About Zane Networks, LLC

Founded in 2000, Zane Networks is certified as an EDWOSB by the SBA and is also certified as a Washington D.C. CBE and Maryland MBE company. Zane Networks helps organizations leverage innovative health IT tools and health data through direct technical assistance and coaching, software development and/or implementation. Zane Networks is a Management Service Organization (MSO) certified by Maryland Health Care Commission (MHCC). Additionally, the company is nationally certified by the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC). To learn more about Zane Networks, LLC, visit www.zanenetworks.com.

About Safety Net Connect

With a mission to improve health equity, Safety Net Connect (SNC) has been the leading creator of innovative health care technology, making it easier for providers and institutions to improve quality, streamline care coordination, promote evidence-based practices, and increase access to care. Since 2009, SNC has helped public and private health care organizations across the nation, successfully reach millions of low-income, underserved individuals with affordable, effective patient-centered care. For more information, please visit www.safetynetconnect.com.

