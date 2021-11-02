Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.11.2021
Turnaround! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt der ganz große Doppelschlag?
WKN: A0RA61 ISIN: ZAE000125316 
Leading public transport company in Brazil partners with MiX Telematics

BOCA RATON, Fla. and SÃO PAULO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX, NYSE: MIXT), a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with a leading public transport company operating in Brazil.

With over 15,000 employees operating in 33 sites, the organization's services also extend to waste management and has resulted in the need for reliable telematics' technology to help the company reduce fuel consumption and increase efficiency - key drivers in sustaining its ongoing success.

"The undisputed customer service that we provide for our customers is something which we're particularly proud of. It's often a mitigating factor that can push good SaaS technology to greater heights by providing the deep-level expertise within our company to help propel our customers to new levels of success that can open other avenues within their business," remarks Chief Operating Officer for MiX Telematics, Charles Tasker.

The contract sees 352 connected and protected vehicles in the organization's fleet, with a proof of concept for a further 1000 vehicles.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 753,000 global subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melanie Esterhuizen
Brand and Communications Manager
Melanie.esterhuizen@mixtelematics.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
