Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com CEO to be Featured on CNBC to Discuss Recruiter Index

Evan Sohn Joins CNBC to present the results of Recruiter.com's October Recruiter Index®

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, is pleased to announce its CEO, Evan Sohn, will present and discuss the results of Recruiter.com's Recruiter Index® for October 2021 on CNBC.

Sohn will appear live on CNBC, Thursday, November 4, on "The Exchange," which airs from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET.

"I am thrilled to once again share the latest recruiter sentiment results with the CNBC audience," said Sohn. "The job market continues to be the talk of the town as the Great Resignation rages on. We have officially entered the job hopper economy, emphasizing that it truly is a candidate's market, now more than ever before."

The Recruiter Index®, a survey of Recruiter.com's network of recruiters and talent acquisition professionals, has a successful track record of insights into the job market and hiring demand, as well as forecasting the Labor Department's jobs report by relying on the sentiment of recruiters, HR leaders, and hiring experts.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is a recruiting solutions platform that rapidly delivers the right talent to both small and large businesses. With recruiting software and a network of on-demand recruiters, Recruiter.com delivers on-tap talent solutions that flex with hiring needs. To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

