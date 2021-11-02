GEP Cements Leadership Across Major Product Categories In Spend Matters' Fall 2021 SolutionMap For Procurement Software

- Strong customer references propel GEP SMART procurement software to top rank of VALUE LEADER across every buying persona in nearly every category for the third consecutive time

- Top rankings by Spend Matters is latest in string of recent honors, including the World Procurement Award for Procurement Software, and "Leader" in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant, Forrester Wave, IDC MarketScapes and Quadrant SPARK Matrix

CLARK, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain software to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that, for the third straight semi-annual cycle, Spend Matters has named GEP SOFTWARE a "Value Leader," the highest ranking, across key categories in its Fall 2021 SolutionMap ranking of procurement technology products.

GEP achieved the highest ranking across all market personas in the Source-to-Pay, Procure-to-Pay, and Source-to-Contract suites, as well as individual categories for Spend and Procurement Analytics, Supplier Relationship Management, Contract Lifecycle Management and Sourcing for large and mid-sized organizations.

"Not only do we provide global companies with cloud-native, AI-driven, unifying software to drive sustainable value, only GEP also provides a full range of consulting, digital transformation, and managed services. It sets us apart. An important differentiator for companies seeking a unified provider who understands their business during this era of volatility and supply chain disruption," said Al Girardi, GEP's vice president of global marketing.

More about SolutionMap and the reports themselves are available at https://www.gep.com/research-reports/gep-a-leader-across-all-major-categories-of-supply-chain-and-procurement-technology.

SolutionMap provides a platform-level understanding that enables users to discern the level of integration between product modules and suites, overall interoperability with ERP and broader technologies, as well as the quality and effectiveness of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI). In total, the Fall 2021 SolutionMap updates consider well over 500 different functional and platform components across source-to-pay and services procurement modules and suites.

GEP SMART provides enterprises with the leading AI-powered, cloud-native, source-to-pay (S2P) platform - encompassing spend analytics, sourcing, category management, contract management, supplier and risk management, procure-to-pay, invoice management, and savings project management - unifying procurement operations to drive compliance and savings.





About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP - the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.





