New "master protocols" approach expected to dramatically accelerate Immunicom's clinical trial programs and therapeutic development of its novel subtractive immuno-oncology therapies

Immunicom, Inc., a clinical stage biotech pioneering subtractive immunotherapies, recently co-hosted an international oncology meeting with Acibadem Healthcare Group at Acibadem University Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey. The meeting gathered oncology thought leaders and clinicians from Acibadem and other of the Company's international cancer study sites with key members of Immunicom's clinical team.

A key aspect of the meeting was input provided by Dr. Donald Berry, PhD, Founder of Berry Consultants, LLC. Dr. Berry is a world-renowned biostatistician known for trailblazing the development of innovative adaptive clinical trial approaches, including "master protocols" intended to evaluate one or more treatments in multiple patient types of cancers within the same overall trial structure with the ultimate objective of answering important clinical questions more efficiently and in less time.

Regarding the Company's partnership with Acibadem, Dr. Berry indicated, "Acibadem investigators and administrators have sophisticated resources and enormous potential for bringing new ideas and effective treatments to the marketplace and to patients."

The Acibadem meeting provided an ideal venue for the oncology community to gain an increased awareness of Immunicom's subtractive Immunopheresis therapy platform while informing on the Company's plans to aggressively employ an adaptive clinical trial approach to more rapidly gain market approvals for its novel immunotherapies and best address unmet medical needs of cancer sufferers. Principal investigators from Immunicom's ongoing Immunopheresis global clinical trial program shared case studies on triple negative breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer patients. Other presentations overviewed the Company's rapidly accelerating R&D efforts for additional platform product opportunities and ongoing clinical activities.

Subtractive Therapy Immunopheresis

Immunicom's innovative Immunopheresis approach uses blood-filtration columns to extract specific immune-suppressive cytokines produced by cancer tumors. Selective removal of these targeted cytokines is intended to neutralize cancer's ability to block a patient's natural immune defense mechanisms which are significantly compromised in late-stage, metastatic disease and thereby "re-energizes the immune system to aggressively fight cancer." Immunopheresis is a "subtractive therapy," in contrast to drugs that are "additive" therapies. Subtractive therapy is meant to avoid the side effects, toxicity, and negative impact on a patient's quality of life typical of other cancer treatments.

About Immunicom

Immunicom, Inc. creates novel immunotherapies designed to treat a variety of diseases using its breakthrough Immunopheresis technology platform to improve patient access and affordability. The privately held medical technology company develops innovative, non-pharmaceutical approaches for treating cancer, autoimmune disorders, and inflammatory and renal diseases. Immunicom's revolutionary blood-filtering Immunopheresis technology has the potential to effectively treat a wide variety of cancer types, including those that have not responded to other treatment strategies, with possibly fewer side effects. Immunicom's lead product, the LW-02 column, has received U.S. FDA Breakthrough Device designation for stage IV metastatic cancer and European regulatory clearance (CE Mark certification) for use in adults with advanced, refractory, triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). Immunopheresis is currently being evaluated in several global oncology trials for multiple cancers. Immunicom is headquartered in San Diego, CA with operations in Houston, TX, Philadelphia, PA, and Krakow, Poland.

