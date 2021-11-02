Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.11.2021
Turnaround! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt der ganz große Doppelschlag?
WKN: A1WZ69 ISIN: SE0005223674 Ticker-Symbol: RBR1 
Frankfurt
02.11.21
08:03 Uhr
0,096 Euro
-0,007
-6,91 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
02.11.2021 | 16:53
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of RNB Retail and Brands AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (565/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that RNB Retail and Brands AB, company
registration number 556495-4682, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's
listing requirements. 


RNB Retail and Brands AB has undergone a new listing assessment due to
substantial changes to the company's operations and will upon approval change
trading venue from Nasdaq Stockholm to Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For
further information see exchange notices (210/21) and (212/21). 

Provided that RNB Retail and Brands AB, applies for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be November 09, 2021. 



Shares

Short name:               RNBS          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 2,034,731        
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0017083983      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             13467          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556495-4682       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------





Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
20  Health Care
-----------------
2010 Health Care
-----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46
08-463 83 00.
