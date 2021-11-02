Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of RNB Retail and Brands AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (565/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that RNB Retail and Brands AB, company registration number 556495-4682, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. RNB Retail and Brands AB has undergone a new listing assessment due to substantial changes to the company's operations and will upon approval change trading venue from Nasdaq Stockholm to Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For further information see exchange notices (210/21) and (212/21). Provided that RNB Retail and Brands AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be November 09, 2021. Shares Short name: RNBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 2,034,731 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017083983 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 13467 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556495-4682 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 08-463 83 00.