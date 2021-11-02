Newcastle University engineers have patented a thermal storage material that can store large amounts of renewable energy as heat for long periods. MGA Thermal is now manufacturing the thermal energy storage blocks as storage for large-scale solar systems and to repurpose coal-fired power stations.From pv magazine Australia A team of Engineers from Australia's Newcastle University have developed and patented a thermal energy storage block, approximately the size of a large brick, which its inventors say is ideal for large-scale solar storage and repurposing coal-fired power plants. The blocks, ...

