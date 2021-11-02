- (PLX AI) - Ocean Yield Q3 EBITDA USD 33 million vs. estimate USD 46 million.
- • Q3 adjusted net income USD 21.5 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|4,132
|4,208
|17:31
|4,160
|4,200
|17:31
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|17:21
|Ocean Yield ASA: Third Quarter results 2021
|17:21
|Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Ocean Yield ASA
|17:09
|Ocean Yield Q3 Net Income USD -2.5 Million
|(PLX AI) - Ocean Yield Q3 EBITDA USD 33 million vs. estimate USD 46 million.• Q3 adjusted net income USD 21.5 million
► Artikel lesen
|17:06
|OCEAN YIELD: Third Quarter results 2021
|10:52
|Ocean Yield ASA: Disclosure of large shareholding - rights to shares
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|OCEAN YIELD ASA
|4,198
|-0,14 %