Dienstag, 02.11.2021
PR Newswire
02.11.2021 | 17:39
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

London, November 2

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc as at 30 September 2021 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/brlait-portfolio-disclosure.pdf


2 November 2021

END

