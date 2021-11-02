Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.11.2021
Turnaround! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt der ganz große Doppelschlag?
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 2

2 November 2021

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 702.364p. The highest price paid per share was 706.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 696.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0194% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 454,943,450 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 851,278,246. Rightmove holds 12,832,384 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
795696.80 08:10:02
410696.40 08:11:41
415696.40 08:11:41
711696.20 08:12:38
671697.40 08:15:05
168697.60 08:15:05
550697.40 08:15:05
813696.20 08:19:45
314698.80 08:27:56
445698.80 08:27:56
778699.40 08:31:22
795699.80 08:32:02
882700.20 08:36:25
129699.80 08:38:06
133699.80 08:38:06
376699.80 08:38:06
809700.80 08:42:25
246700.80 08:43:21
299700.80 08:43:21
300700.40 08:43:54
672701.00 08:47:41
112702.20 08:52:34
117702.20 08:52:34
138702.20 08:52:34
151702.20 08:52:34
188702.20 08:52:34
598702.00 08:53:05
772702.40 08:59:53
830702.40 09:00:48
715702.20 09:06:02
27702.80 09:10:01
104702.80 09:11:55
568702.80 09:11:55
715702.80 09:11:55
687703.60 09:25:46
750703.60 09:25:46
1122704.40 09:29:04
776704.40 09:29:04
33704.40 09:29:04
88704.40 09:29:04
550704.40 09:29:04
713704.20 09:32:49
61703.40 09:36:22
770703.40 09:36:22
153703.60 09:43:18
671703.60 09:43:18
191704.40 09:48:03
631704.40 09:48:03
14704.00 09:49:04
741704.00 09:49:04
736703.40 09:55:01
825702.40 09:56:55
300702.80 10:04:35
300702.80 10:05:08
211702.80 10:05:10
718702.60 10:06:38
64702.80 10:06:38
268702.80 10:06:38
300702.80 10:06:38
330702.40 10:08:04
395702.40 10:08:04
74702.00 10:13:21
610702.00 10:13:21
372701.60 10:14:04
81702.40 10:18:06
116702.40 10:18:06
526702.40 10:18:06
708702.00 10:18:44
704701.00 10:28:05
184701.00 10:29:44
520701.00 10:29:44
671701.40 10:31:18
719701.40 10:33:58
357700.40 10:35:51
355700.40 10:39:36
268699.60 10:43:02
500699.60 10:43:02
701698.80 10:46:15
21698.40 10:50:41
758698.40 10:50:41
782698.00 10:54:53
698697.40 10:58:15
259697.80 11:04:35
463697.80 11:05:54
52697.80 11:06:39
82697.80 11:06:39
597697.80 11:06:39
762697.60 11:09:03
870698.60 11:21:34
21699.60 11:28:29
149699.60 11:28:29
161699.60 11:28:30
111699.80 11:29:41
432699.80 11:29:41
1150699.60 11:30:29
68700.00 11:31:01
151700.00 11:31:01
700699.80 11:33:19
770700.00 11:35:06
410700.60 11:38:32
797702.20 11:46:42
803702.20 11:46:42
550701.60 11:46:42
751701.60 11:47:26
674701.80 11:48:18
816702.00 11:48:31
684701.80 11:52:29
330702.20 11:55:11
441702.20 11:55:11
763702.00 11:55:17
36702.40 11:57:59
113702.40 11:57:59
219702.40 11:57:59
356702.40 11:57:59
318702.20 11:58:38
363702.20 11:58:38
751701.60 12:05:58
735701.40 12:06:03
300700.40 12:08:57
358700.40 12:08:57
155700.80 12:12:26
603700.80 12:12:26
778701.20 12:15:14
705701.20 12:16:20
254701.20 12:20:56
541701.20 12:20:56
841702.60 12:31:02
576702.40 12:31:42
825703.00 12:34:31
691702.80 12:34:31
790703.20 12:36:41
704703.60 12:42:50
68703.60 12:42:50
73705.00 12:47:22
3705.00 12:47:25
950705.00 12:47:25
258704.80 12:47:27
507704.80 12:47:27
702704.80 12:47:31
71704.80 12:47:31
33704.80 12:47:32
877705.00 12:48:52
36704.80 12:48:55
550704.80 12:48:55
728704.60 12:48:55
648704.40 12:48:56
655704.40 12:48:56
809705.00 12:50:50
749706.20 12:53:49
736706.20 12:53:49
757706.20 12:54:49
815706.60 12:56:41
823706.40 13:01:20
112705.80 13:03:24
292705.80 13:03:24
309705.80 13:03:24
691704.60 13:07:12
129704.40 13:07:19
649704.40 13:07:19
104704.00 13:10:52
636704.00 13:10:52
300704.60 13:17:13
278704.20 13:18:51
551704.20 13:18:51
125704.20 13:18:51
615704.20 13:18:51
671705.20 13:23:00
516704.80 13:23:21
205704.80 13:23:21
201704.00 13:25:49
308704.00 13:25:49
315704.00 13:25:49
1379705.20 13:33:48
300705.20 13:33:48
531705.20 13:33:48
300705.20 13:33:48
472705.20 13:33:48
14704.60 13:34:40
696704.60 13:34:40
3705.40 13:42:21
674705.20 13:42:47
752705.20 13:42:47
841705.20 13:42:47
762705.20 13:42:47
816705.20 13:46:38
45706.40 13:49:40
215706.40 13:49:40
47706.40 13:49:47
73706.40 13:49:47
300706.40 13:49:47
281706.40 13:50:51
550706.40 13:50:51
676706.20 13:51:31
82706.00 13:51:36
121706.00 13:51:36
611706.00 13:51:36
372706.00 13:53:39
465706.00 13:53:39
747706.00 13:56:22
300706.00 13:58:08
768705.80 13:59:02
86706.00 14:01:40
226706.00 14:01:40
500706.00 14:01:40
153706.00 14:02:29
563706.00 14:02:29
802705.80 14:04:40
316705.00 14:06:12
387705.00 14:06:12
742704.80 14:08:03
769704.40 14:09:21
776704.00 14:12:16
679703.80 14:13:41
105703.40 14:15:21
731703.40 14:15:21
812703.80 14:19:07
553703.80 14:22:06
194703.80 14:22:06
3704.00 14:24:22
300704.00 14:24:22
749703.80 14:24:51
204704.00 14:25:51
116704.00 14:26:51
371704.00 14:26:51
757704.00 14:26:51
186704.40 14:30:35
946704.20 14:30:51
84704.00 14:31:06
688704.00 14:31:06
791704.00 14:31:50
365704.20 14:34:06
400704.20 14:34:06
617704.00 14:35:29
55704.00 14:35:29
744703.40 14:36:05
696703.00 14:38:34
182703.40 14:40:41
300703.40 14:40:41
748703.20 14:42:32
260703.20 14:42:32
300703.20 14:42:32
412703.20 14:42:32
741703.60 14:46:05
293703.40 14:46:09
519703.40 14:46:09
2703.40 14:46:22
820703.40 14:50:07
87703.40 14:51:50
300703.40 14:51:50
362703.40 14:51:50
137703.40 14:52:46
173703.40 14:52:46
453703.40 14:52:46
800703.20 14:53:14
172703.00 14:55:23
310703.20 14:55:41
743703.20 14:55:41
606703.00 14:56:03
111703.80 14:59:17
28703.80 15:00:21
276703.80 15:00:21
458703.80 15:00:21
748703.60 15:00:22
777703.40 15:00:22
677703.00 15:02:17
194702.40 15:02:21
263702.40 15:02:21
265702.40 15:02:21
226701.40 15:04:11
590701.40 15:04:11
28701.00 15:06:11
150701.00 15:06:11
618701.00 15:06:11
357700.20 15:06:58
335700.20 15:06:58
550700.80 15:08:29
450700.20 15:09:51
339700.20 15:09:51
817700.20 15:12:19
681700.20 15:14:02
13700.20 15:14:02
748700.20 15:15:02
693700.00 15:18:00
184700.40 15:20:24
587700.40 15:20:24
689700.20 15:21:50
215701.00 15:24:30
770700.80 15:24:30
139700.80 15:24:30
300700.60 15:24:30
550700.80 15:24:30
93700.40 15:25:02
631700.40 15:25:02
708700.20 15:27:11
300700.60 15:30:11
300700.40 15:30:51
817700.20 15:32:20
909700.60 15:34:21
696700.40 15:34:24
114700.40 15:34:31
372700.40 15:34:31
489700.40 15:34:31
362700.60 15:37:25
230700.80 15:38:07
502700.80 15:38:07
357700.40 15:38:11
12700.40 15:38:13
379700.40 15:38:14
806701.00 15:43:40
300701.00 15:44:43
106700.80 15:44:50
621700.80 15:44:50
800700.40 15:44:52
152701.80 15:48:25
903701.60 15:49:14
33701.40 15:49:40
214701.40 15:49:46
537701 15:49:46
651701 15:50:02
172701 15:50:07
10701 15:50:08
120701 15:52:14
653701 15:52:14
811702 15:54:08
727701 15:56:20
821701 15:58:25
793701 15:58:25
58701 16:00:47
713701 16:00:47
816701 16:01:51
719701 16:03:10
242701 16:04:27
536701 16:04:27
145701 16:04:50
500701 16:04:50
126701 16:06:31
775701 16:06:31
279701 16:08:21
432701 16:08:21
339701 16:09:49
410701 16:09:49
260701 16:11:05
300701 16:11:05
111701 16:12:05
300701 16:12:05
402701 16:12:05
704701 16:12:52
8702 16:15:41
81702 16:15:41
148702 16:15:41
208702 16:15:41
418702 16:15:41
939702 16:15:41
4702 16:17:41
4702 16:17:41
7702 16:17:41
219702 16:17:41
570702 16:17:41
198702 16:18:41
213702 16:18:41
402702 16:18:41
581701 16:18:47
174701 16:18:47
366702 16:21:50
839702 16:21:50
203702 16:23:04
300702 16:23:04
393702 16:23:04
46702 16:23:04
203702 16:23:04
300702 16:23:04
530702 16:23:04
220702 16:23:19
