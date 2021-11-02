Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0001738615

Issuer Name

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Rathbone Investment Management Ltd

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Rathbone Investments Management International Limited St Helier Jersey

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office BNP Paribas Limited London UK Rathbone Nominees Limited London UK

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

01-Nov-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

02-Nov-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.994000 0.000000 4.994000 889813 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB0001738615 889813 4.994000 Sub Total 8.A 889813 4.994000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Rathbone Investment Management Limited 4.946000 4.946000% Rathbone Investment Management International Limited 0.048000 0.048000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

None

12. Date of Completion

02-Nov-2021

13. Place Of Completion

Port of Liverpool Building, Pier Head, Liverpool L3 1NW