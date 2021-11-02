

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Edison International (EIX):



-Earnings: -$267 million in Q3 vs. -$242 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.90 in Q3 vs. -$0.76 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Edison International reported adjusted earnings of $644 million or $1.69 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.75 per share -Revenue: $5.30 billion in Q3 vs. $4.64 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.42 - $4.52



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EDISON INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de