Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2021) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") has granted 7 million incentive stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants at an exercise price of .30 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

