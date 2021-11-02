

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Unisys Corp. (UIS):



-Earnings: -$18.7 million in Q3 vs. -$12.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.28 in Q3 vs. -$0.20 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Unisys Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $6.9 million or $0.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.16 per share -Revenue: $488.0 million in Q3 vs. $495.2 million in the same period last year.



