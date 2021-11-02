

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO):



-Earnings: -$17.5 million in Q3 vs. -$18.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.39 in Q3 vs. -$0.44 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, PROS Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$5.9 million or -$0.13 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.22 per share -Revenue: $62.7 million in Q3 vs. $61.5 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $-0.24-$-0.22 Next quarter revenue guidance: $63-$64 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $249.5-$250.5 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PROS HOLDINGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de