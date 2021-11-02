

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quad/Graphics (QUAD) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $14.3 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $1.6 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Quad/Graphics reported adjusted earnings of $9.7 million or $0.18 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $706.1 million from $679.3 million last year.



Quad/Graphics earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $9.7 Mln. vs. $0.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.18 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $706.1 Mln vs. $679.3 Mln last year.



