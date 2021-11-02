

OKLAHOMA CITY (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Devon Energy Corp. (DVN):



-Earnings: $844 million in Q3 vs. -$92 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.24 in Q3 vs. -$0.25 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Devon Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $739 million or $1.08 per share for the period. -Revenue: $3.47 billion in Q3 vs. $1.07 billion in the same period last year.



