

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for H&R Block Inc. (HRB):



-Earnings: -$151.60 million in Q1 vs. -$62.26 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.85 in Q1 vs. -$0.32 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, H&R Block Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$138.71 million or -$0.78 per share for the period. -Revenue: $192.62 million in Q1 vs. $417.35 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

H&R BLOCK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de