- (PLX AI) - Maersk is set to continue to outperform consensus next year, analysts at Bank of America said in a research note.
- • BofA has an EBITDA estimate for the Danish shipper that is 25% higher than consensus for 2022, with an assumption that freight rates will remain at current levels
- • Maersk raised contracted freight rates by 50% this year
- • The company expects "moderate" increases next year, which seems conservative, BofA said
- • With contract negotiations concluding earlier than normal, there is potential upside to forecasts: BofA
- • Bank of America rates Maersk buy, with price target DKK 27,000
