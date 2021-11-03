

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee climbed against the U.S. dollar in the morning session on Wednesday, as regional shares rose amid positive global cues.



The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 264.70 points, or 0.44 percent, to 60,294, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 84.25 points, or 0.47 percent, at 17,973.



The Indian rupee touched a 4-week high of 74.55 against the greenback, up from Tuesday's close of 74.64. Next key resistance for the Indian rupee is likely seen around the 73.00 region.



