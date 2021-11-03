Australian startup Gelion is seeking to commercialize a non-flow zinc-bromide battery based on a stable gel replacing a flowing electrolyte. According to the manufacturer, the device is safe, robust and recyclable.From pv magazine Australia Sydney-based battery company Gelion Technologies recently entered into a partnership with one of Australia's two lead-acid battery manufacturers, Battery Energy Power Solutions. The partnership will see Gelion's redesigned and trademarked non-flow zinc-bromide (ZnBr2) "Endure" batteries produced in Battery Energy's facility in Sydney. Thomas Maschmeyer, ...

