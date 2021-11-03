Ultimovacs ASA: Invitation to third quarter 2021 results presentation

Oslo, 3November2021: Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs") (OSE ULTI), a clinical stage leader in immune stimulatory vaccines for cancer, invites to a webcast presentation of its third quarter 2021 results on Thursday 11 November 2021.

The presentation by the company's management team will take place at Oslo Cancer Cluster Innovation Park (Ullernchausséen 64) in Jónas Einarsson Auditorium (2nd floor, entrance 2B) at 09:00 CET on Thursday 11 November 2021.

The presentation can also be followed as a live webcast accessed through www.ultimovacs.com and will be made available on the website. It will be possible to post questions during the presentation through the webcast.

The report and presentation will be available on the company website from 08:00 CET the same day.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO

Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 908 92507

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO

Email: hans.eid@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 482 48632

Mary-Ann Chang, LifeSci Advisors

Email: mchang@lifesciadvisors.com

Phone: +44 7483 284 853



