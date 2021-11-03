- (PLX AI) - Orexo Q3 revenue SEK 145.9 million.
- • Q3 EBITDA SEK -47.4 million
- • Q3 EPS SEK -1.51
|08:10
|Orexo Q3 EBIT SEK -59 Million
|08:06
|Orexo Q3 2021 Interim Report
|Orexo's Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2022
|UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prior to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2022, Orexo has appointed a Nomination Committee which represents approximately 38 percent of the...
|22.10.
|Invitation to presentation of Orexo's Q3 Interim Report, on November 3 at 1 pm CET
|16.07.
|Orexo's flagship pharmaceutical pipeline asset OX124 enters pivotal trial
|UPPSALA, Sweden, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), (STO:ORX) (OTCQX:ORXOY) today announces that the company has successfully initiated the pivotal trial (OX124-002) for its...
