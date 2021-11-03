- (PLX AI) - Eltel Q3 sales EUR 193.8 million.
- • Q3 EBIT EUR 4 million
- • Q3 EPS EUR 0.01
|08:10
|Eltel Q3 Net Income EUR 1.8 Million
(PLX AI) - Eltel Q3 sales EUR 193.8 million.• Q3 EBIT EUR 4 million• Q3 EPS EUR 0.01
|08:06
|Eltel Group: Interim report January-September 2021
|27.10.
|Eltel's Nomination Committee composition for the AGM 2022
|25.10.
|Invitation to Eltel's Q3 2021 report presentation
|27.08.
|Eltel signs 5G agreement in Norway worth 12-16 million euros
|HELSINKI, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltel Norway has signed a project agreement with Telenor to upgrade its telecommunications network with 5G technology. The agreement is worth about...
