DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to Trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to Trading 03-Nov-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The following security will be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 03/11/2021.

Name of Issuer: Kasei Holdings Plc

Security: Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BN950D98

Symbol: KASH

The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1245471 03-Nov-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1245471&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)