- (PLX AI) - NNIT Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 3% vs. estimate 4.3%.
- • Q3 revenue DKK 698 million vs. estimate DKK 724 million
- • Q3 net income DKK -10 million vs. estimate DKK 18 million
- • Outlook FY revenue growth 1-4%
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 5%
- • Order backlog for 2021 at the beginning of Q4 2021 amounted to DKK 2,790m, an increase of 3.7% compared to the same time last year
- • CEO says confident in strategy, keeps guidance unchanged
