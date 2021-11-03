- (PLX AI) - Medivir Q3 revenue SEK 800 thousand.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|0,942
|0,975
|09:51
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:40
|Medivir Q3 EPS SEK -0.26
|(PLX AI) - Medivir Q3 revenue SEK 800 thousand.
► Artikel lesen
|08:36
|MEDIVIR AB - INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2021
|Do
|Nomination Committee of Medivir appointed
|25.10.
|AstraZeneca veteran takes up CEO post at Medivir, becoming 4th person to hold the post in quick succession
|25.10.
|Medivir names Jens Lindberg as CEO
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|MEDIVIR AB
|0,930
|-0,43 %