

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next Plc (NXT.L) reported that its full price sales for the thirteen weeks to 30 October were up 17.0% compared to two years ago.



Full price sales in the last five weeks, since the update given in half year results issued in September, were up 14.0%. This is better than forecast of +10%.



The company noted that sales comparisons in the trading statement were given relative to two years ago (2019/20). Comparisons with last year were distorted because for much of the year, stores were closed.



The company maintained its fourth quarter full price sales guidance at +10%.



Looking ahead for fiscal year, the company still expects profit before tax-post-IFRS 16- to be 800 million pounds, up 6.9% versus 2019. Earnings per share is still forecast to be 516.9 pence, up 9% versus two years ago.



