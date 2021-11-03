

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) on Wednesday reported 35% year-on-year increase in credit issued in the third quarter, driven by strong demand as Covid-19 restrictions were eased in most of its markets.



The company added 36,000 new customers in the third quarter, making its customer base to 1.7 million.



International Personal Finance delivered an 8% increase in closing receivables since the 2020 year end (at CER) and expects to continue this growth trend for both credit issued and receivables to the fourth quarter.



Further, strong collections performance and higher-quality lending resulted in a 25.4 ppt improvement in annualised impairment as a percentage of revenue at 12%, the company added.



