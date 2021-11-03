The operation is part of the Portuguese utility's plan to deploy another 13 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2025.EDP Renewables (EDPR), the renewable energy arm of Portuguese power utility Energías de Portugal (EDP), whose largest shareholder is state-owned energy company China Three Gorges, has acquired an unspecified stake in Singaporean solar developer Sunseap. The financial terms of the transaction were not revealed but Sunseap said in a statement that its market value was estimated by EDPR at US$1.1 billion. "EDPR is investing at a time when Sunseap is expanding its footprint in the region, ...

