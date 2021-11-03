DJ Ørsted completes divestment of 50 % of Greater Changhua 1 Offshore Wind Farm

Further to our company announcement issued on 28 December 2020, Ørsted has today completed the divestment of 50 % of the 605 MW Greater Changhua 1 Offshore Wind Farm to global investment group Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Cathay PE.

The information provided in this announcement does not change Ørsted's financial outlook for the 2021 financial year or the expected investment level announced for 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Allan Bødskov Andersen + 45 99 55 79 96 IR@orsted.com

Media Relations Tom Christiansen + 45 99 55 60 17 tomlc@orsted.com About Ørsted A/S

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,672 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. Attachments . Changhua closing.pdf News Source: Ritzau

