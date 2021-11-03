Gaming Innovation Group signs platform agreement with established German operator

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today signed a long-term agreement with a Berlin-based operator that will migrate its existing brand to GiG's iGaming Platform.

This is an exciting partnership with a brand which has been operating for 18 months and has established a significant database of customers. Following the successful migration, the established operator will re-launch in the sustainable German market via GiG's powerful platform technology.

This is particularly significant for GiG as this is the kind of partnership GiG has been striving towards achieving within regulated markets. Over the past year, GiG has been working on updating and improving its Player account management system (PAM) to enable established brands to migrate their database successfully and smoothly to GiG's PAM.

The agreement is based on a revenue share model with a minimum duration of four years.

Richard Brown, CEO, said: "I am extremely happy to have partnered with a successfully established operator for the newly regulated German market. It's always a proud moment when we add to our growing list of platform partners, even more so when it's with a company that has established a strong reputation within the industry and mirrors our vision for the type of customer we want as our partners. With their expertise and knowledge of the German market and GiG's innovative technology, I am confident that the collaboration will drive success for both parties and deliver a truly enjoyable iGaming experience for their players throughout Germany."

For further information, please contact:

Richard Brown, CEO, richard.brown@gig.com, +34 661599025

Tore Formo, Group CFO, tore@gig.com, +47 91668678

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry-leading platform and media provider delivering world-class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

