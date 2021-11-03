

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.30 am ET Wednesday, IHS Markit publishes UK final services PMI data for October. The final services PMI is seen at 58.0 in October, unchanged from the flash estimate.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it held steady against the greenback, it dropped against the rest of major counterparts.



The pound was worth 155.09 against the yen, 1.2418 against the franc, 1.3622 against the greenback and 0.8509 against the euro as of 5:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

