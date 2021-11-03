Dubai, UAE--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - Cryptocurrency exchange LBank will list a new crypto token Quid Ika (QUID). Users can start their QUID trading from 4th November, 2021 at 10 PM (UTC +8).

Figure 1: Quid Ika (QUID) Will Be Soon Listed on Crypto Exchange LBank

Quid Ika (QUID) is the first IKA token. This is the new community-owned token which is founded by experienced crypto enthusiasts, developers, and entrepreneurs.

QUID tokenomics explains that 4% distribution is for tax on buy or sell - 2% will be redistributed to holders, 2% sent to Quid Ika's marketing wallet (multi-sig).

Total supply of QUID is 500 million. In addition, QUID has nearly 450 million circulating supply. More than 10% of the token has been burned so far.

The platform is inspired by the mighty squid who has risen up the chain with no competitors in sight. Moreover, the platform has risen from a dying ecosystem into a flourishing Ikasystem.

Quid Ika generates revenue with its insanely competitive Quidity.io App and the Ikasystem token launch pad - all of which is strategically used for buybacks and burns.

All-in-all, the platform is developed to reward the holders, Quid Ika is designed to ensure the community continues to grow and outswim every other token in the space. The platform is community-driven as opposed to one developer or one team running the show.

Moreover, the platform believes in the importance of differing opinions and diversity in creativity. Thus, Quidverse was born - the community government system where no one person is making the decisions. Quidverse is broken down into groups depending on the number of tokens held.

About LBank

LBank is an ever growing global cryptocurrency trading platform which offers safe trading for users. It also provides professional and convenient crypto-asset exchange services, derivatives services, and asset management services. The platform has more than 6.4 million users in over 210 countries.

Visit For More Details:

Website: https://www.lbank.info/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LBank_Exchange

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LBank.info/

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/LBankExchange

About QUID

Visit For More Details:

Website: https://www.quidika.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/quidika

Twitter: https://twitter.com/quidikatoken

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/quidika

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/quidika

Contact Address - https://etherscan.io/address/0x9d38f670d15c14716be1f109a4f453e966a2b6d4

