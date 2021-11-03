

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain unemployment declined in the month of October for the first time since 1975, data released by the labor ministry showed on Wednesday.



The number of people out of work decreased 734 in October. Since February, the number of people registered has dropped by 751,721.



Compared to October 2020, unemployment was down 568,975.



By economic sectors, unemployment in services fell by 4,683 people and by 4,523 in construction, and in industry, it fell by 847 people. In agriculture, unemployment increased by 7,577.



Unemployment among young people under 25 years of age rose by 5,867 people in October compared to the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

