

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for NiSource Inc. (NI):



-Earnings: $49.4 million in Q3 vs. -$186.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.12 in Q3 vs. -$0.49 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $47.1 million or $0.11 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.09 per share



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.32 to $1.36



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

